B.C. projects $12.8B deficit in 2020-21

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed B.C.'s projected budget deficit to $12.8 billion, according to the first-quarter report issued for 2020-21.

The report says spending on the pandemic response and declines in tax revenue and natural resource income were factors.

According to B.C. Finance Minister Carole James, stronger than expected consumer spending, housing activity and employment gains "have been offset by increased prudence to help B.C. weather the long road ahead."

"The pandemic has threatened lives and livelihoods, and our government responded with one of the most supportive, comprehensive action plans in the country," she said.

Ten days ago, James announced that the $274 million surplus project for the fiscal year ending March 31 had turned into a deficit of $321 million due to the pandemic.

The cost of the early COVID-19 response, tax revenue declines and losses at ICBC were cited as the major contributing factors.

Last month, numbers from Statistics Canada showed B.C. workers who lost jobs in the COVID-19 shutdown were slowly returning to employment.

In August, the province added 15,300 jobs, and the unemployment rate dropped for a third straight month to 10.7 per cent.