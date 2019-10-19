Injured BC Ferries worker prompts cancellation of 2 sailings

A BC Ferries worker was injured while on the car deck of the Queen of Cowichan vessel Saturday morning, causing two ferry cancellations.

Chelsea Carlson, communication manager for BC Ferries, said the female worker was taken to hospital by ambulance, but couldn't provide any further details.

The incident prompted the cancellation of two sailings Saturday morning — the 8:25 a.m. from Horseshoe Bay and the 10:40 a.m. from Departure Bay.

Carlson said BC Ferries doesn't anticipate any further cancellations due to the incident.

BC Ferries is investigating the incident, Carlson said, adding that the safety of its workers is paramount.