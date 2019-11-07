BC Ferries vessel docks safely after breaking down at sea
Tug boat brought Salish Raven into Swartz Bay ferry terminal after thruster broke down
BC Ferries says vessel carrying 85 passengers has docked safely at Swartz Bay after one of its thrusters broke down mid-trip on Thursday morning.
The ferry was en route from Pender Island when it broke down just off Swartz Bay. A tug boat helped bring it the rest of the way and it docked at 1:30 p.m., according to Deborah Marshall, the director of public affairs at BC Ferries.
The passengers on board were provided with complimentary food and beverages while they waited.
By 3:30 p.m., the problem with the ferry had been fixed and it was undergoing sea trials. It could be back in service later in the afternoon.
Marshall said the Salish Raven vessel is about 2.5 years old.
She added that "occasionally we do have mechanical problems with our vessels and our technicians and mechanics make repairs as quickly as they can."
