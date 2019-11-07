BC Ferries vessel breaks down with 85 passengers on board

BC Ferries says a vessel carrying 85 passengers is currently waiting for a tug boat assist to Swartz Bay after one of its thrusters broke down.

The ferry was en route from Pender Island when it broke down Thursday morning just off Swartz Bay.

"As a precaution, we're going to have a tug-assisted docking at our Swartz Bay terminal ... which is expected to arrive at 1 p.m.," said Deborah Marshall, the director of public affairs at BC Ferries.

The passengers on board are currently being provided with complementary food and beverages.

Marshall said the Salish Raven vessel is "about two and a half years old."

She added that "occasionally we do have mechanical problems with our vessels and our technicians and mechanics make repairs as quickly as they can."

She said as soon as the vessel docks, a technician will board to try to diagnose the problem.

BC Ferries has now cancelled sailings with the Salish Raven and added an extra sailing with another vessel to leave Swartz Bay at 1:30 p.m., bound for Otter Bay on Pender Island.

The vessel will then depart Pender Island at 2:15 p.m. and return to Swartz Bay.