BC Ferries cancels some sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

BC Ferries has cancelled half a dozen sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay because of a broken vessel.

The Queen of New Westminster is out of service for the rest of the day due to a mechanical issue with one of its pitch propellers.

As a result, the following sailings are cancelled:

Departing Tsawwassen terminal

12 p.m.

4 p.m.

8 p.m.

Departing Swartz Bay terminal

2 p.m.

6 p.m.

10 p.m.

BC Ferries spokesperson Tessa Humphries said there's no word on when the vessel will return to service.

Anyone who had a reservation for those sailings will be refunded their reservation fee and accommodated on the next sailing available.

Those customers will need to check in at the terminal at the original check in time for their first reserved sailing, so BC Ferries staff can line customers up in the proper order.

Passengers who don't have a reservation for any sailing are asked to arrive early and prepare for delays.

"Both terminals are going to be extremely busy today," Humphries said.

She added there is no replacement ferry available.

"As it's the summer season, all of our ferries are in use at the moment across the province," she said.

Humphries said that, if necessary, an extra round-trip sailing will be added to the route at the end of the day should another vessel becomes available.

Last month, BC Ferries cancelled two sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay after the Queen of New Westminster experienced problems with its rudder.

