BC Ferries extra summer sailings begin this weekend

Dozens of extra ferry sailings have been added on BC Ferries routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland ahead of the peak travel season, which kicks off Friday.

A statement said seasonal adjustments between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen include 6 a.m. starts, hourly sailings and midnight departures on busy days.

BC Ferries said Thursday and Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings are generally the most popular travel times for travellers leaving Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay during the summer. Sunday afternoon is notoriously busy for those leaving Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

To avoid sailing waits, BC Ferries recommends making reservations or avoiding the busiest travel times.

The Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route was BC Ferries' busiest in 2016, according to a data analysis run by CBC News. It also had the most sailings that left at full capacity.

More than half (52 per cent) of sailings on this route left some cars behind in the terminal, which was nearly double the proportion of any other route.

Eleven of the 34 sailings in 2016 that left more than 500 cars behind were on that route, all departing from Swartz Bay. Four were on Victoria Day and the others were on Sunday afternoons in late August — some of the busiest summer weekends for BC Ferries, anywhere.

Sailings will also be boosted on routes between Nanaimo and Horseshoe Bay. The Nanaimo-Vancouver route had the longest waits for vehicles in 2016.