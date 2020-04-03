BC Ferries lays off 1,400 staff, cancels routes as traffic plummets 80%

BC Ferries has laid off more than 1,400 employees and cancelled a major route between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island as the corporation faces a steep drop in traffic.

A statement Friday said BC Ferries is seeing an 80 per cent drop in passengers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To save money, the corporation said it is suspending service on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route linking West Vancouver and Nanaimo for 60 days.

Sailings are also being slashed for a number of other routes on the South Coast "to better match ferry service to current demand."

The affected routes include Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen-Duke Point, as well as the Langdale-Horseshoe Bay route. All service on the Mill Bay-Brentwood Bay route is suspended.

The statement said capacity will be reduced by approximately half across the ferry network, compared to this time last year.

A spokesperson confirmed the temporary layoffs in a separate email on Friday.

More to come.