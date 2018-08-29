B.C. Ferries building more boats and seeking input on how to improve the service on them

BC Ferries is replacing some of its aging vessels — and it's asking for ideas to help improve the customer experience on the new ferries.

Customers have a month until April 12 to submit their suggestions online at bcferries.com/about/nextgen or take part in the pop-up sessions on board the vessels themselves on some of the Metro Vancouver – Vancouver Island routes.

"There is still a lot to be decided as we work to keep fares affordable, reduce our environmental impact, plan for future flexibility and enhance the onboard experience for customers" said a statement from Mark Collins, BC Ferries's president and CEO.

The Queen of New Westminster, Queen of Alberni, Queen of Coquitlam and Queen of Cowichan, serving Metro Vancouver - Vancouver Island routes are all being replaced.

"We want to hear your thoughts on the project, and your ideas about how we can improve your experience when travelling with BC Ferries," said Collins.

The ferry operator is interested in hearing from customers about how to make improvements to

Accessibility.

Food and beverage options.

Family and pet areas.

Pedestrians and cyclists.

Deck spaces.

BC Ferries says it is also interested in hearing about any new or innovative ideas that would enhance the public's experience.

The new vessels are expected to set sail by the mid 2020s and will service Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen, Departure Bay-Horsheshoe Bay and Duke Point-Tsawwassen.

A contract to build the new vessels is expected to be issued next year.