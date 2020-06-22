BC Ferries adds sailings on major routes for busy summer season
Corporation expects expanded capacity will not only meet but will exceed summer demand by 20%
As summer kicks off, BC Ferries is preparing for an increase in travellers by adding 120 more sailings per week to its major routes.
New schedules have been released on the BC Ferries website for the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen-Duke Point, Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay-Langdale routes.
While ferry traffic on its major routes is still down 50 per cent, the additions are a significant jump from an 80 percent drop in April.
Responding to that trend for increased demand, BC Ferries says these additional sailings will ensure its capacity exceeds current summer demand by an average of 20 per cent.
However, the corporation says sailings at popular times may still be full and is advising customers to reserve in advance or travel at less busy times of the day.
The ferry corporation also says it could be two to three years before traffic returns to pre-COVID-19 levels.
New measures to ensure social distancing remain in place on BC Ferries vessels, including allowing travellers to remain in their vehicles, while customers outside of their vehicles are urged to maintain a physical distance from others and wear a face covering when that's not possible.
