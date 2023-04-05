Some B.C. Ferries sailings locked as company moves around cancelled reservations

Securing a last-minute B.C. Ferries trip between the mainland and Vancouver Island might be more difficult than usual this coming week.

B.C. Ferries says it's locked off bookings for some sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen ferry terminals after the Coastal Celebration was taken out of circulation for repairs.

The vessel has developed a hydraulic oil leak because of a broken or otherwise ineffective seal and will be taken for repairs starting on July 24.

While it's in dry dock, however, eight sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen will be cancelled everyday. B.C. Ferries is rebooking people with reservations on those sailings onto alternate sailings on the same day as originally booked.

"While we move customers from the cancelled Celebration sailings to alternate sailings we have locked those sailings for bookings," the company said.

"Once we have finished moving the bookings for these customers we will re-open all the sailings for customers to make changes, or make new bookings if there is space remaining."

The company said drive-up space will be limited in the meantime, and customers without bookings could see waits of multiple sailings. Customers are being encouraged to travel as a foot passenger if they don't have a booking.

Cancellations come as summer travel in full swing

Compounding the issue is the fact that the summer travel season is in full swing.

"We are in peak summer season. Kids have been out of school since the end of last month so family travel is particularly high as is tourism and special events," spokesperson Karen Johnston said.

"We know of Taylor Swift concerts and Blue Jays games in Seattle which make the coming weekend particularly busy."

The Coastal Celebration has seen several cancelled sailings in the past few days due to the mechanical issue with its propulsion system.

It's the same issue that took the vessel out of commission during the Canada Day long weekend.

B.C. Ferries said there is a "strong possibility" the leak is connected to the annual refit at the start of summer.

It says there will be a containment boom around the ship until it goes to dry dock, and spill response teams are monitoring.

Repeated cancellations unacceptable: premier

In an interview with CBC News, B.C. Premier David Eby said the repeated cancellations are unacceptable.

"Every Islander knows that the ferries are part of our highway system. It's not, just as it is for our family, a good way to visit grandma and to come over to the island for a visit. It's an essential part of the island economy," Eby said.

"It's how people get goods. It's how people get around. And we know the urgency of ensuring that B.C. Ferries delivers for British Columbians."

The Coastal Celebration vessel, part of the B.C. Ferries fleet, is pictured on the B.C. Ferries website. B.C. Premier David Eby says an affordable and reliable ferry service is critical for the province. (B.C. Ferries)

Eby said that an affordable and reliable ferry service is critical for the province.

The government made leadership changes at B.C. Ferries to accomplish that, firing then-CEO Mark Collins last year after 173 cancelled sailings in 28 days. Staffing shortages have also presented a consistent challenge for the company.

B.C. United MLA Trevor Halford, however, said the latest Coastal Celebration cancellations are proof that the new leadership at B.C. Ferries hasn't delivered on that promise.

"It went back in service, now it's out of service. At what point is this government planning ahead in terms of getting those repairs done and making sure that it consistently be in service? We're seeing staffing demands, we've seen hundreds and hundreds of cancellations, round trip cancellations due to not having adequate staff on B.C. Ferries," Halford told CBC News.

"It's not just about travelling for pleasure to the island. There are people that need to visit their family, their children, they need to get to medical appointments, they need to get to work."