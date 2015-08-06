BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to mechanical issues, but replaced with alternate vessel

A number of BC Ferries sailings departing Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay were cancelled on Sunday, however an alternate vessel has been brought in to replace the sailings.

The Spirit of British Columbia is currently out of service as it sustained damage to its rubbing strake as it tried to dock yesterday in heavy winds.

The Coastal Renaissance, which also experienced mechanical issues yesterday, has been brought in to replace the sailings.

The BC Ferries website continues to list a number of sailings as cancelled, however a spokesperson for BC Ferries confirmed the sailings are going ahead with the alternate vessel.