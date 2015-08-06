BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to mechanical issues

A number of BC Ferries sailings departing Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay were cancelled Sunday, but an alternative vessel has been brought in to replace the sailings.

The Spirit of British Columbia is out of service as it sustained damage to its rubbing strake as it tried to dock Saturday in heavy winds.

The Coastal Renaissance, which also experienced mechanical issues Saturday, has been brought in to replace the sailings.

The BC Ferries website continues to list a number of sailings as cancelled, however a spokesperson for BC Ferries confirmed the sailings are going ahead with the alternative vessel.