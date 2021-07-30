As the August long weekend creeps up, many British Columbians are heading to the ferries to spend B.C. Day on Vancouver Island or other destinations off the South Coast.

So many, in fact, that the wait to board a BC Ferries sailing was already piling up Friday morning — to the point where the police had to be called in to help manage the scene at the Horseshoe Bay terminal.

The congestion led to many standby travellers being turned away and has delayed not only sailings but has caused difficulty for some BC Ferries staff getting to work at both Horseshoe Bay and Tsawwassen terminals.

"Historically, this weekend is the busiest weekend of the year and that is certainly coming to fruition," ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall told CBC News on Friday.

Earlier Friday, the Queen of New Westminster was delayed due to the staffing issue but has since resumed service. However, it is still operating 95 minutes behind schedule as of 10 a.m. PT.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCFNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCFNews</a><br>BC Day weekend is one of the busiest of the year. Thursday & Friday afternoon & Saturday morning are peak travel times. <br><br>🎟️ Book in advance<br>⌚️ Arrive early<br>📱 Check <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CurrentConditions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CurrentConditions</a><br>🧳 Travel at less busy times<a href="https://t.co/KVeLEIApKf">https://t.co/KVeLEIApKf</a> <br><br>🧵 More travel tips 👇 <a href="https://t.co/STo5F3q6Ay">pic.twitter.com/STo5F3q6Ay</a> —@BCFerries



Marshall says reservations for most of the weekend are completely booked up and that long wait times are expected through Monday.

"If customers have booked a reservation, we would suggest that they arrive at the terminals early because the roads are congested. But if you have a reservation, not a problem, you will get on the sailing that you booked," she said.

As for people without a reservation, Marshall recommends to wait until at least Saturday afternoon or be prepared to wait up to four sailings to board.