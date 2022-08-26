Police incident aboard BC Ferries ship leads to 1 arrest, 'significant' delays

BC Ferries could see more "significant delays" Friday on one of its major routes between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island after a police incident on board one of its ships overnight.

The incident started onboard the 8:15 p.m. PT sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen, according to a tweet from the ferry corporation. BC Ferries provided no further details, but RCMP said officers were called to the ship for a "disturbance" between two people who were travelling together shortly after 9:00 p.m.

"They were acting quite strange, causing concern from the staff and employees on the ferry," said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien.

The Coastal Inspiration ship returned to Duke Point, south of Nanaimo, so police could board. O'Brien said one passenger was arrested for "intoxication, possibly by drugs," but officers are still searching for the second.

"We are working on the premise that that person actually walked off the ferry at some point. We haven't confirmed that ... [but] right now, that person is missing," O'Brien said in an interview Friday.

"Whether that [missing] person was intoxicated, we don't know."

RCMP vehicles are seen at BC Ferries' Duke Point terminal south of Nanaimo, B.C., after a police incident on Thursday. (Supplied/Name Withheld)

The passengers' vehicle was impounded and towed off the ship. The person who was arrested was still in custody, O'Brien said.

The remaining ferry passengers only completed their trip to the mainland hours later, docking early Friday morning.

BC Ferries said there could be sailing cancellations on the route through the day Friday as a result of the incident and because of a staffing shortage. Passengers are being warned to expect heavy traffic at the terminal in Tsawwassen.

"We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations", the notice read.

"Should any sailings be impacted, we will notify customers via Service Notice as soon as the information is confirmed."

The following sailings are at risk of cancellation: