BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island
BC Ferries described the situation as a 'medical emergency' that delayed the sailing by more than an hour
A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard on Sunday.
The person's condition is unknown.
The Canadian Coast Guard says in a statement that another passenger aboard the Queen of Cowichan witnessed a person fall off the ferry mid-afternoon.
It says ferry crews were alerted and a search was launched immediately.
The coast guard says the person was located and transferred to a hovercraft, then taken to Vancouver's Spanish Banks where an ambulance was waiting.
BC Ferries described the situation as a "medical emergency'' that delayed the sailing by more than an hour.
The Queen of Cowichan travels between Nanaimo's Departure Bay terminal and West Vancouver's Horseshoe Bay.
HAPPENING NOW: <a href="https://twitter.com/BCFerries?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCFerries</a> passenger jumped overboard from Queen of Cowichan, 1:00 pm departure from Horseshoe Bay. Search underway. <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GlobalBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlobalBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/4wwg2OR6hF">pic.twitter.com/4wwg2OR6hF</a>—@kevinadhika