British Columbia

BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard on Sunday. The person's condition is unknown.

BC Ferries described the situation as a 'medical emergency' that delayed the sailing by more than an hour

The Canadian Press ·
A rescue boat launched in the waters off the coast of Bowen Island after a passenger went overboard from the BC Ferries vessel Queen of Cowichan on Sunday June 6, 2021. (Kevin Adhika/Twitter)

The Canadian Coast Guard says in a statement that another passenger aboard the Queen of Cowichan witnessed a person fall off the ferry mid-afternoon.

It says ferry crews were alerted and a search was launched immediately.

The coast guard says the person was located and transferred to a hovercraft, then taken to Vancouver's Spanish Banks where an ambulance was waiting.

BC Ferries described the situation as a "medical emergency'' that delayed the sailing by more than an hour.

The Queen of Cowichan travels between Nanaimo's Departure Bay terminal and West Vancouver's Horseshoe Bay.

