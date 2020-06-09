BC Ferries' first hybrid electric vessel begins service Wednesday

The first of BC Ferries' new hybrid-electric vessels is taking its maiden voyage on Wednesday.

The corporation said the Island Discovery will begin service with the Texada Island–Powell River route at 3 p.m. PT.

The ship is one of six new vessels, known as Island Class ferries, which use diesel fuel to generate electricity stored in batteries on board. They're designed to be powered entirely by electricity once charging stations can be built at terminals, a statement said Tuesday.

The second vessel in the series, Island Aurora, will replace Quadra Queen II on the Port McNeill–Alert Bay–Sointula route next week.

The next four are expected to be running by 2022 between Campbell River and Quadra Island ,as well as between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island.

BC Ferries has said the hybrid boats are the beginning of a long-term plan to have its entire fleet powered by electricity, including the longer routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

In an interview last fall, BC Ferries CEO Mark Collins said the corporation is working with BC Hydro to figure out the best way to install charging equipment at terminals, so the vessels recharge between trips.

The corporation's statement on Tuesday said the new ships are currently fitted with technology "that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure and funding become available."