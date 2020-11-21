They were mocked on TV, but BC Ferries' accidentally adult signs are sticking around for now

The infamous BC Ferries mandatory mask signs mocked on late night TV this week won't be around forever, but there's still a chance they'll outlive the advisories against non-essential travel and you'll get to see them in person.

The graphic (ahem) design is meant to illustrate the side of a person's head with a mask looped around the ear. But a closer look reveals a striking resemblance to one of the more intimate aspects of the male anatomy.

The not-so-hidden figure was first pointed out by Vancouver writer Peter Meiszner, who described it in a tweet last weekend as "eye catching."

The gag made it onto The Late Late Show with James Corden, where the host joked, "Sorry, I can't hear you, I've got a penis in my ear."

BC Ferries new mask signage sure is eye catching... 👀🤔 <a href="https://t.co/kPZeac3OQS">pic.twitter.com/kPZeac3OQS</a> —@PeterMeiszner You'll see it when you see it......... <a href="https://t.co/Fy2l2cKOgA">pic.twitter.com/Fy2l2cKOgA</a> —@latelateshow

There was talk earlier this week of swapping out the design for something a little less provocative, but the ferries corporation has clarified that the signs aren't coming down right away.

"We will change them out in time. Don't have a date as yet," BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall told CBC in an email.

What a wild ride 🤯...for anyone that missed it, masks are mandatory at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCFerries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCFerries</a> terminals & on board our vessels. <br><br>So you like the signs? Ok, we'll keep them up a little longer. Let's continue working together to keep BC safe & healthy 👊 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MaskUp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MaskUp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/latelateshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@latelateshow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JKCorden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JKCorden</a> ^kb —@BCFerries

Of course, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has advised that no one should be travelling for non-essential purposes for at least the next two weeks.

BC Ferries is asking anyone who doesn't need to travel to change or cancel their bookings. And in case it wasn't obvious from the sign, masks are still mandatory on board.