Long weekend traffic creates lengthy waits at ferry terminals, border crossings

Long weekend traffic delays were rampant in the Lower Mainland on Friday morning, with BC Ferries reporting multiple-sailing waits with lineups stretching out of the terminal and into the main roads.

The routes from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay are seeing three-sailing waits. The next available sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point is at 12:45 p.m PT, and already nearly 95 per cent full, with the next sailing at 3:15 nearing 90 per cent capacity as of 10 a.m.

Passengers trying to get to the Tsawwassen terminal Friday morning found traffic severely backed up, with a jam of vehicles clogging up the causeway long before the toll booth.

The lineup to get to BC Ferries' Tsawwassen terminal stretched out onto the highway Friday morning. (Myson Effa)

Some complained that they had reservations for the packed sailings, but couldn't even reach the booth to check-in on time.

The lineup to walk on a boat at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen was along long and winding Friday morning. (Jake Costello/CBC)

BC Ferries said its "terminal crew is aware the heavy traffic approaching Tsawwassen [and] crew is working diligently to check-in as many customers as possible."

We just got through the ticket booth. They are completely overwhelmed with non reservation cars. Even if you got around the line it would still be clogged up near the front. —@paulinkelowna

how would I claim an 11 am reservation if we can't get to the terminal? #tsawwassen is backed up past @TsawwassenMills

I have a reservation for the 10am sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay. I got to Tsawwassen Mills by 9am but am stuck in an enormous line/traffic jam and the reservations line is nowhere in sight. Is there any way to communicate to BC Ferries that we were here on time

The corporation warned travellers about the potential for heavy traffic ahead of the long weekend. Eighty-nine extra sailings were preemptively scheduled on the three routes that link Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Waits at the border weren't much better.

Lineups to cross from Canada into the United States were also lengthy Friday morning, nearing an hour-and-a-half at Pacific Highway and Peace Arch crossings.