BC Ferries finally launch debit payment option

There may have been billions of debit transactions in Canada last year but not a single one took place on a BC Ferries vessel.

That's because, despite its popularity and pervasiveness, debit has never been offered on board because the company never had the technology needed to make it work.

Until today when longtime debit-frustrated passengers were both shocked and delighted to find the payment option had quietly launched aboard the Spirit of BC on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.

WHAT SORCERY IS THIS???! <a href="https://t.co/TuBLJEmRh4">pic.twitter.com/TuBLJEmRh4</a> —@BCFerrys

The unknown person behind the parody Twitter account, BC Ferrys, captured the prevailing sentiment, posting a photo of a debit console with the caption "WHAT SORCERY IS THIS?"

Another tweeter welcomed BC Ferries to 1993, while another mused about what constituted the biggest news story of the day: the arrival of legal weed in Canada or the arrival of debit on BC Ferries.

A BC Ferries spokesman said debit was a no-go in the past because the there was no way to secure reliable, real time connectivity through Active Pass in the southern Gulf Islands.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCFHeadsUp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCFHeadsUp</a><br>This week we’re starting a trial of accepting debit cards onboard vessels travelling between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tsawwassen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tsawwassen</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SwartzBay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SwartzBay</a> 🤗. We’re live on the Spirit of BC & remaining vessels on this route will be all systems go on their first sailings tomorrow <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCFerries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCFerries</a> ^kb <a href="https://t.co/6AqfJMgw7z">pic.twitter.com/6AqfJMgw7z</a> —@BCFerries

"We're pretty sure we've cracked that nut so it's time for a trial." said BC Ferries public affairs manager Darin Guenette.

Guenette says credit cards were never a problem on board because they allow for the storage and delayed transmission of purchase information, something debit cards do not.

A passenger takes a photo through the fog in Active Pass. BC Ferries says ensuring connectivity though the narrow strait was key in finally offering debit aboard vessels on the most popular Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay run. (Carrie McLaren)

The debit trial will start in earnest tomorrow, Oct 18, on all five vessels sailing the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.

If BC Ferries is going to start accepting debit then i DEMAND people specifically cite my tweet last month as a key reason for the change<br><br>I don't care what they officially say<br><br>This is legacy stuff, people<a href="https://t.co/kN5dUBznFy">https://t.co/kN5dUBznFy</a> —@j_mcelroy

BC Ferries has plans to expand the service to the larger vessels sailing between the mainland and Vancouver Island on other routes, and to walk-on passenger ticket sales, where it's currently not available.

"We've heard for years that [debit] seems like a no-brainer and now we've got it," said Guenette. "We're pretty confident that this will be successful, but we'll have to assess it."

Guenette says vehicle drivers will still be limited to cash or credit card payment at boarding kiosks for the time being.