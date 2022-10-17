B.C. Ferries to increase fare prices Nov. 1

Starting next month, travellers on B.C.'s coast will pay more to take B.C. Ferries, due to the high cost of fuel.

In a news release, B.C. Ferries says its current fuel surcharge will increase by 1.5 per cent as of Nov. 1. That means walk-on passengers will pay anywhere from $0.40 to $0.70 more per trip, depending on their route.

Vehicles travelling between Vancouver and Vancouver Island will pay an additional $3.15 per trip, while inter-island routes will cost an extra $1.70.

B.C. Ferries executive director Deborah Marshall says the increase is to make up for the high price of fuel. She estimates that 18 months ago, the cost of fuel was about half what it is today.

"Obviously, nobody wants to pay more," Marshall told CBC.

"We are closely monitoring the price of fuel. When the price comes down, hopefully, then we'll be in a position to remove that fuel surcharge."

B.C. Ferries raised fare prices on June 1 this year, more than doubling the fuel surcharge at the time. Marshall said this increase is in addition to the previous one, making for a combined total fuel surcharge increase of four per cent.

Marshall says B.C. Ferries uses surcharges and rebates to charge passengers more or less depending on the cost of fuel.

"B.C. Ferries doesn't gain anything with a fuel surcharge. It's simply to cover the cost of fuel."