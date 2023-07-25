Content
British Columbia

Drive-up passengers face 12-hour, 9-sailing wait for Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay ferry

The wait time to get an unreserved vehicle spot on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route stretched to 12 hours on Tuesday morning.

B.C. Ferries passengers who arrived at the terminal without reservations early Tuesday were in for a long wait

Karin Larsen · CBC News ·
A person in a high-vis jacket stands on the road among dozens of lined-up cars.
Passengers and vehicles wait in line at the B.C. Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on June 30. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The wait time to get a drive-up vehicle spot on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay B.C. Ferries route stretched to 12 hours on Tuesday morning.

At 6 a.m. PT, the B.C. Ferries current conditions page showed sailings on the route from Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island were sold out until 6 p.m., as customers without a reservation faced a nine-sailing wait.

Karen Johnston, B.C. Ferries executive director of communications and engagement, said the extended wait times are a result of accommodating reservations from the out-of-commission Coastal Celebration vessel, combined with standby spaces of only about 50 vehicles per remaining sailings.

"We recommend travelling as a foot passenger today and thank customers for their patience while we work through this extremely busy time and the fact that the Coastal Celebration is out of service," said Johnston. 

As of 9 a.m., the earliest walk-on reservation available was at 1 p.m., according to the B.C. Ferries website.

The Coastal Celebration is one of the company's largest vessels but, with it out for repairs once again, eight daily sailings on the busy Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route have been cancelled with the busy summer travel season in full swing.

The Coastal Celebration has seen several cancelled sailings in the past weeks due to a mechanical issue with its propulsion system. 

It's the same issue that took the vessel out of commission during the Canada Day long weekend.

A screenshot of B.C. Ferries' current conditions page taken shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, showing no room for drive-up vehicles on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route until evening. (B.C. Ferries)

B.C. Ferries said there is a "strong possibility" the leak is connected to an annual refit at the start of summer. 

It says there will be a containment boom around the ship until it goes to dry dock, and spill response teams are monitoring.

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is the busiest ferry link between the B.C. mainland and Vancouver Island.

