Coroner report finds 2020 B.C. Ferries worker's death an accidental drowning

The B.C. Coroners Service has issued a report on the June 2020 death of a 58-year-old B.C. Ferries worker, concluding the death was an accidental drowning.

The report into Kulwant Singh Chohan's death found the experienced welder fell into the Fraser River while performing scheduled maintenance on the vessel Northern Sea Wolf at a B.C. Ferries facility in Richmond.

Chohan's family went to the facility on the evening of June 12, 2020 saying he had not come home and reported him missing to police.

Video footage from that day showed Chohan standing on the ferry's ramp with a pole getting ready to retrieve a knee pad that had fallen into the water. He was reaching over a fabric webbing panel but the panel broke away.

He fell into the water, disappearing from view. His body was found the next day, five metres below the river's surface.

According to the report, Chohan was "described as knowing how to swim but not being a strong swimmer." He wasn't wearing a life jacket when he fell overboard and was still wearing heavy work clothes and work boots.

An autopsy found evidence that heart disease was a contributing factor in his death as it may have hindered his cardiovascular endurance. Chohan tested negative for alcohol, medication and illicit substances.

Ferries fined for death

The death of Chohan was first reported shortly after it happened. His union and employer expressed grief in its aftermath.

Many of the details in the coroner's report echo a report from B.C.'s worker health and safety agency. WorkSafeBC imposed a fine of $674,445 on B.C. Ferry Services Inc. in May 2022.

The following month a B.C. Ferries spokesperson said the ferry corporation "immediately addressed areas of concern" and paid the fine once levied but also requested a review of the penalty.

CBC News contacted a B.C. Ferries spokesperson for an update on the requested review and comment on the coroner's report but did not immediately hear back.

The coroner's report noted B.C. Ferries installed aluminum guardrails on the ramp, made employees aware of a requirement to wear flotation devices, and increased relevant training.

"WorkSafeBC has issued inspection reports identifying violations and imposed an administrative penalty and B.C. Ferries has implemented safety improvements to prevent a similar death from occurring," report concludes. "As a result, I make no recommendations."