2 sailings cancelled on major route as B.C. Ferries vessel taken out of service again

Two sailings on the busy route between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island had to be cancelled Monday after one of B.C. Ferries' biggest vessels was taken out of service once again.

Oil was found coming from the propeller hub of the Coastal Celebration on Monday morning, according to the ferry corporation. As a result, the 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings had to be cancelled so that an assessment could be conducted.

B.C. Ferries said the mechanical issues were addressed in time for the 2 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay, although it would be delayed.

A dive was scheduled for Monday night to get a full picture of the damage so that a detailed repair plan could be developed, a spokesperson said.