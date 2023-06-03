B.C. Ferries shifting sailings to ease summer traffic around Horseshoe Bay

B.C. Ferries is shifting resources so it can add a new sailing on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point run to ease congestion on the route between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.

Starting June 25, one vessel from the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route will be reassigned to Tsawwassen-Duke Point, which will increase the number of vessels on that route to three until Sept. 4.

And it's encouraging the switch by offering reduced fares on the route.

B.C. Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the change is designed to ease pressure on the limited space available for traffic around Horseshoe Bay that often spills onto the Sea-to-Sky Highway on busy days.

"The main reason why we are doing this shift is for safety reasons at Horseshoe Bay to alleviate some of that congestion, and obviously, it's better for customers if they're not waiting on the highway," said Marshall.

Special saver fares, starting at $39 for a standard vehicle and driver, will be available starting July 5 to encourage travellers to take the new route option.

"I would suggest anybody wanting to make a booking on that route, do check out our website," said Marshall.

Two vessels will continue to service the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route all summer.