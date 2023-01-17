Head of ICBC leaving insurer to take over as B.C. Ferries CEO

The current head of the Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC) is leaving the insurer to become CEO of B.C. Ferries.

Nicolas Jimenez will step away from ICBC next month and take over as top officer of the ferry corporation on March 6, according to statements from both corporations.

"B.C. Ferries is facing a series of challenges including staffing shortages, service interruptions and fleet revitalization," B.C. Ferries board chair Joy MacPhail wrote in a statement Tuesday.

"Nicolas Jimenez is no stranger to big challenges and I know he will bring fresh ideas, innovative solutions and a renewed focus on the customer experience."

Jimenez had been president and CEO of ICBC since late 2017, having first joined the corporation in 2003. He previously worked in the public sector for the federal government and B.C. Hydro.

B.C. Ferries fired its top executive last July after a rocky period plagued by staffing challenges, sailing cancellations and pandemic losses. Mark Collins was replaced by Jill Sharland, who has been interim CEO since.

At the time, the ferry service said it fired Collins to make room for "renewal" and "fresh ideas" after a challenging period.

Jimenez's total compensation with ICBC topped $499,000 for the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

B.C. Ferries did not say how much Jimenez would be paid as its CEO, but Collins made $635,095 in the same period.

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure commented on Jimenez's appointment in a statement.

"We are hopeful the hiring of new president and CEO Nicolas Jimenez, and other actions taken by the independent board, will ensure that the public interest is front and centre as B.C. Ferries works to provide the travel people expect," it read.