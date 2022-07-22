B.C. Ferries fires president and CEO
Mark Collins had led the company since 2017
After a tumultuous few years marked by staffing challenges, sailing cancellations and pandemic losses, B.C. Ferries has fired its president and CEO.
The corporation announced the decision Friday.
"As a board, we believe it is time for renewal, fresh ideas and a renewed commitment to the highest standards of customer service, safety and affordability," wrote board chair Joy MacPhail, who was appointed to her role less than a month ago.
"We thank Mr. Collins for his hard work and dedication to B.C. Ferries. We wish him well in all future endeavours."
Collins had been with the corporation since 2004, working in a series of positions within the company until becoming CEO in 2017.
Jill Sharland, who was previously vice-president and chief financial officer, has been appointed interim president and CEO, effective Friday. Sharland joined the corporation in 2020, having previously worked for LifeLabs, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority and Rogers Communications.
Collins's annual compensation totalled $563,052 in 2021.
He will be entitled to severance, since it was the board's decision to end his contract. The amount "has not yet been finalized," according to the statement.
With files from Jessica Cheung
