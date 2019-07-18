Skip to Main Content
BC Ferries passenger went on keying spree because car alarms bothered his dog: police
A peeved BC Ferries passenger is accused of keying two strangers' vehicles on board a vessel earlier this month because their honking car alarms bothered his dog, according to police.

Suspect was arrested on suspicion of mischief

Cars sit inside a BC Ferries vessel on June 26, 2015. Delta police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of mischief for allegedly keying a number of cars earlier this month. (Shutterstock)

Officers with the Delta Police Department boarded a ferry docked at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal just after 9:40 a.m. PT on July 9 after another passenger called to say a man was threatening to damage other cars.

Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for Delta police, said the officers saw two cars with "fresh damage." They found the suspect on board and arrested him on suspicion of mischief.

Leykauf couldn't comment on which BC Ferries ship was involved, or whether it was coming or going from the terminal. She also said it isn't clear how the car alarms were triggered in the first place.

The manager said police can be called for unchecked car alarms as the sound can disturb the peace and violate noise bylaws, though vandalism isn't a typical response to the racket.

"This type of file I have not yet seen," said Leykauf, who has worked in police communications for nearly a decade.

The investigation is ongoing.

