BC Ferries passenger went on keying spree because car alarms bothered his dog: police

An apparently peeved BC Ferries passenger is accused of keying vehicles on board a vessel earlier this month because their honking car alarms bothered his dog, according to police.

Officers with the Delta Police Department boarded a ferry docked at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal just after 9:40 a.m. PT on July 9 after another passenger called to say a man was threatening to damage other cars.

Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for Delta police, said the officers saw two cars with "fresh damage." They found the suspect on board and arrested him on suspicion of mischief.

Leykauf couldn't comment on which BC Ferries ship was involved, or whether it was coming or going from the terminal. She also said it isn't clear how the car alarms were triggered in the first place.

The manager said police can be called for unchecked car alarms as the sound can disturb the peace and violate noise bylaws, though vandalism isn't a typical response to the racket.

"This type of file I have not yet seen," said Leykauf, who has worked in police communications for nearly a decade.

The investigation is ongoing.