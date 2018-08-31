BC Ferries cancels 4 sailings between Vancouver and Victoria
Just ahead of the long weekend BC Ferries has been forced to cancel four sailings on its busiest route between Vancouver and Victoria.
Service cut because of problems with rescue boat on Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel
Just ahead of the long weekend, BC Ferries has been forced to cancel four sailings on its busiest route between Vancouver and Victoria.
The sailings were cancelled because of problems with the rescue boat on the Spirit of Vancouver Island.
The affected sailings include:
- 7 a.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 9 a.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
As of 7:30 a.m. there was still space available on other sailings departing Tsawwassen for Swartz Bay, but a two-sailing wait was in place from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.