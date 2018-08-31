BC Ferries cancels 4 sailings between Vancouver and Victoria

Just ahead of the long weekend, BC Ferries has been forced to cancel four sailings on its busiest route between Vancouver and Victoria.

The sailings were cancelled because of problems with the rescue boat on the Spirit of Vancouver Island.

The affected sailings include:

7 a.m. departing Swartz Bay

9 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay

1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

As of 7:30 a.m. there was still space available on other sailings departing Tsawwassen for Swartz Bay, but a two-sailing wait was in place from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

