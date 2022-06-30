B.C. Ferries cancels sailings ahead of long weekend because of mechanical issue

B.C. Ferries has cancelled more than half a dozen key sailings between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island on Thursday due to a mechanical issue with one of its ships, straining traffic ahead of the long weekend.

Eight sailings between Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver and Departure Bay in Nanaimo have been called off from morning to midnight because the Queen of Alberni is out of service, according to a statement online.

Travellers who try to take the alternative route will face a long wait: sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point are already sold out until 8:15 p.m.

The cancelled Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay sailings are:

7:40 a.m. out of Departure Bay.

10:00 a.m. out of Horseshoe Bay.

12:25 p.m. out of Departure Bay.

2:45 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay.

5:00 p.m. out of Departure Bay.

7:20 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay.

9:30 p.m. out of Departure Bay.

11:40 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay.

B.C. Ferries said repairs to the Queen of Alberni's main engine are "significant ... with a number of tests and trials remaining to ensure it is ready to sail."

"There is a potential impact to service for Friday, July 1. If July 1 sailings are impacted, customers will be notified as soon as more information is available," the statement added.

B.C. Ferries said customers with bookings on cancelled sailings will be contacted to let them know if they can be placed on a sailing later in the day.

In the case of cancelled bookings, fees and fares will be refunded.