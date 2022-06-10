B.C. Ferries cancels multiple sailings due to staff shortages

B.C. Ferries says a staffing shortage has led to cancelled sailings connecting Metro Vancouver to the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

A number of sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria have been called off because there are no available crew members on the Queen of New Westminster to ensure the safety of passengers, B.C. Ferries said in a statement on their website. The cancelled sailings are:

Friday

4 p.m. Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay.

6 p.m. Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

Sunday

4 p.m. Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay.

6 p.m. Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

8 p.m. Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay.

10 p.m. Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

Alternate service to Vancouver Island is available via the Tsawwassen to Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay routes.

Sailings on the Queen of Surrey, connecting Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast, have also been affected by staffing shortages.

The 8:40 a.m. and 11 a.m. sailings from Langdale to Horseshoe Bay, and the 9:50 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. sailings from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale on Friday have been cancelled.

Customers with bookings on cancelled sailings will be contacted by B.C. Ferries to let them know if they can be placed on an alternate sailing later in the day if their booking must be cancelled.

In the case of cancelled bookings, fees and fares will be refunded.

B.C. Ferries said it exhausted all avenues to find replacement staff. If something were to change and replacement crew became available, customers would be immediately notified.

Sailings between Chemainus and Penelakut Island on Thursday night were also cancelled due to staffing issues. A complimentary water taxi will be in service.