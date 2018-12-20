BC Ferries cancels sailings on major routes due to high winds

BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings on a number of its routes from the mainland to Vancouver Island this morning as the South Coast is battered by another windy rainstorm.

As of 5:45 a.m. PT, the cancellations are affecting the following routes:

Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay

Tsawwassen-Duke Point

Tsawwassen-Southern Gulf Islands

Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay

Comox-Powell River

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said more sailings will be cancelled if the weather doesn't improve.

She said the ferry service has already clocked winds of nearly 75 km/h Thursday morning, which is enough to spark safety concerns.

Wind warnings are in effect for the entire South Coast and all of Vancouver Island, save the northern tip. Environment Canada said those areas can expect winds between 70 and 90 km/h Thursday morning, picking up to 100 km/h in exposed coastal areas around noon.

Winter storm continues to hit Coquihalla

Travelling doesn't look any better for those heading to and from the Interior on Thursday. Weather warnings for the region include heavy rain, wind and snow throughout the day.

Environment Canada said snow will begin over the Coquihalla Highway on Thursday morning and intensify by evening, with another 30 centimetres of fresh snow by Friday.

Looking south from the Coquihalla Summit, about 7 kilometres north of the Zopkios Brake Check, at 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning. (DriveBC)

The storm knocked out power in the Great Bear Snowshed tunnel, just north of Box Canyon, late Thursday. Emergency generators have kept the lights on but drivers have been asked to slow down and use extra caution.

Highway 3 and Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass are also in for another round of torrential rain and gusting wind through the evening.

As much as 15 centimetres of snow is forecast for the Peace River and surrounding areas of northeastern B.C., while special weather statements for the Cariboo, 100 Mile, Thompson and Okanagan regions warn those areas should see potentially damaging winds later in the day.