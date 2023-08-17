B.C. Ferries cancelled four sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo on Thursday due to mechanical issues with the Coastal Renaissance vessel.

The company has cancelled the 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. sailings from Duke Point in Nanaimo and the 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen in Metro Vancouver.

The operator says the Queen of Alberni will sail in place of the ship for the remainder of the day's sailings. The Coastal Inspiration continues to sail as scheduled on the route.

Four sailings on the same route were cancelled Wednesday due to mechanical issues with the ship's main engine, according to a B.C. Ferries social media post.

The company says it will contact customers booked on the affected sailings to let them know if there is space on alternative sailings later in the day or if the booking must be cancelled and refunded.

It's the latest instance of B.C. Ferries cancelling sailings this summer, after a series of mechanical problems with the Coastal Celebration vessel that services the busy Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route.