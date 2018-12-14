High winds force BC Ferries cancellations on major routes

All ferry sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island have been cancelled until at least 3 p.m. PT Friday due to high winds.

BC Ferries said it is working closely with Environment Canada evaluating wind speeds, wind direction and wave height, and said more cancellations are possible.

The ferry service will issue an update at 3 p.m. PT.

Wind warnings are in effect for B.C.'s South Coast, with gusts of up to 100 km/h expected in some areas on Friday, according to Environment Canada.

BC Ferries posted cancellation notices Friday morning. (BC Ferries)

For more details check BC Ferries website.