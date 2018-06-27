BC Ferries warning passengers ahead of busy long weekend

BC Ferries is warning customers travelling from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo to avoid the route if they can this weekend, as one vessel is still out of commission and won't be replaced in time for the Canada Day rush.

The Coastal Inspiration, a vessel with a 310-car capacity, was set to be out of service for repairs between June 23 and 29.

"Regrettably," according to a statement, the work is taking longer than expected and the vessel isn't expected to be back until July 2.

Since there are no replacement vessels, some reservations on some scheduled sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay in Nanaimo have been cancelled over the weekend.

The corporation said Thursday and Friday are expected to be "extremely busy." Those without reservations on that route are being asked to avoid Horseshoe Bay altogether.

"BC Ferries recognizes how much this affects its customers and the travel plans they have made, especially over this long weekend," a statement said.

The corporation has added an extra 12:30 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay on Thursday and Friday for customers with "flexible" schedules.

Those who must travel from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay without a reservation are advised to do the following if they can:

Travel on foot.

Take public transit or be dropped off at the terminal.

Travel before 9 a.m.

Avoid travelling on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday is expected to be busy in the morning, while Sunday — Canada Day — will be quieter.

