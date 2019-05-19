Skip to Main Content
BC Ferries ship stops to let black bear swim past
British Columbia·New

BC Ferries ship stops to let black bear swim past

The ferry operator seemed keen to, ahem, bear the extremely B.C. news.

After the ferry operator tweeted the update, bear puns ensued

Alex Migdal · CBC News ·
What did the bear do when it crossed the channel? Stopped a BC Ferries vessel, apparently. (Robb Douglas/CBC)

Lengthy waits and ferry delays are to be expected on the May long weekend.

But BC Ferries had a pretty good excuse when one of its vessels stopped Saturday morning near its terminal in Nanaimo, B.C.

The Queen of Oak Bay paused outside of Departure Bay to let a black bear swim past, the ferry operator said on Twitter.

A photo shared online showed a police vessel nearby.

BC Ferries seemed keen to, ahem, bear the extremely B.C. news.

Shortly after it tweeted the update, the bear puns ensued.

We can only paws-tulate that the humour is bear-ied in there somewhere.

BC Ferries has 15 extra sailings on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route over the long weekend.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories