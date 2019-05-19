BC Ferries ship stops to let black bear swim past

Lengthy waits and ferry delays are to be expected on the May long weekend.

But BC Ferries had a pretty good excuse when one of its vessels stopped Saturday morning near its terminal in Nanaimo, B.C.

The Queen of Oak Bay paused outside of Departure Bay to let a black bear swim past, the ferry operator said on Twitter.

A photo shared online showed a police vessel nearby.

I ❤️BC!!! All @bcferries traffic stopped outside Nanaimo this morning for a black bear swimming across the channel, w police escort. 
#saturdayvibes #bcferries #departurebay #beautifulbc #sharethecoast pic.twitter.com/OxUC0zN4BB —@TheMovingSpirit

BC Ferries seemed keen to, ahem, bear the extremely B.C. news.

We're bear-ly through the weekend and it's already paws up. ^oj <a href="https://t.co/2A2KjaTdeA">pic.twitter.com/2A2KjaTdeA</a> —@BCFerries

Shortly after it tweeted the update, the bear puns ensued.

This is so pure that it's almost un-bear-able. —@k8_irl Both the bear and BC Ferries had their right bearings😁 —@BruceDevitt I can ‘bear’ the next rate hike knowing you did this. —@sewsweetpink

We can only paws-tulate that the humour is bear-ied in there somewhere.

BC Ferries has 15 extra sailings on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route over the long weekend.