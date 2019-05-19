BC Ferries ship stops to let black bear swim past
After the ferry operator tweeted the update, bear puns ensued
Lengthy waits and ferry delays are to be expected on the May long weekend.
But BC Ferries had a pretty good excuse when one of its vessels stopped Saturday morning near its terminal in Nanaimo, B.C.
The Queen of Oak Bay paused outside of Departure Bay to let a black bear swim past, the ferry operator said on Twitter.
A photo shared online showed a police vessel nearby.
I ❤️BC!!! All <a href="https://twitter.com/BCFerries?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bcferries</a> traffic stopped outside Nanaimo this morning for a black bear swimming across the channel, w police escort. <br>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/saturdayvibes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#saturdayvibes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcferries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcferries</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/departurebay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#departurebay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beautifulbc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beautifulbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sharethecoast?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sharethecoast</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/movingspiritpilates?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#movingspiritpilates</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/northshoreliving?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#northshoreliving</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/northvancouverpilates?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#northvancouverpilates</a> <a href="https://t.co/OxUC0zN4BB">pic.twitter.com/OxUC0zN4BB</a>—@TheMovingSpirit
BC Ferries seemed keen to, ahem, bear the extremely B.C. news.
We're bear-ly through the weekend and it's already paws up. ^oj <a href="https://t.co/2A2KjaTdeA">pic.twitter.com/2A2KjaTdeA</a>—@BCFerries
Shortly after it tweeted the update, the bear puns ensued.
This is so pure that it's almost un-bear-able.—@k8_irl
Both the bear and BC Ferries had their right bearings😁—@BruceDevitt
I can ‘bear’ the next rate hike knowing you did this.—@sewsweetpink
We can only paws-tulate that the humour is bear-ied in there somewhere.
BC Ferries has 15 extra sailings on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route over the long weekend.