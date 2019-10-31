Aggressive driver who nearly ran down BC Ferries worker banned from vessels for a year

BC Ferries has banned a driver from its vessels for a year after he almost ran down one of the company's employees.

On Oct. 15, the man was in line at the Langdale Terminal on the Sunshine Coast when he suddenly steered out of his assigned lane and aggressively drove toward a worker who had to jump out of the way, according to the ferry service.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall said the worker was shaken up and hurt his back. Gibsons RCMP were called to the incident.

BC Ferries says it's the third one-year ban it's issued in the past two weeks.

On Oct. 17, a passenger threatened a Horseshoe Bay terminal worker with a gun. Five days later, an employee on the Coastal Celebration sailing between Vancouver and Victoria, was assaulted by a passenger.

"Abusive conduct or comments, or behaviours that put our employees or the public at risk, are not tolerated," said BC Ferries president and CEO Mark Collins.

"These behaviours result in a denial of service, travel ban and the involvement of police agencies."