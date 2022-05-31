B.C. Ferries to expand alcohol sales on major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

B.C. Ferries says it plans to expand the sales of alcoholic beverages on three major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island in the months ahead.

The corporation said it has received approval in principle of its licence application and sales of B.C. wine, craft beer, ciders and other alcoholic beverages are expected at select Coastal Cafes on routes between Vancouver and Victoria, Vancouver and Nanaimo and West Vancouver and Nanaimo.

Sales will be limited to two beverages per adult and restricted to those purchasing meals.

B.C. Ferries says it expects to begin offering alcoholic beverages by the end of summer and will update the public when details are finalized.

The move comes after B.C. Ferries launched a pilot in 2019 that allowed for the purchase of beer and wine with a meal inside the Pacific Buffet on certain vessels connecting Vancouver and Victoria.

At the time the pilot was launched, the union responsible for representing marine and ferry workers said it wasn't properly consulted about the sale of beer and wine on certain sailings. Others questioned whether it would create the potential for increased impaired driving.

On Monday, B.C. Ferries said the pilot was a success with "no issues."