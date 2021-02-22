B.C. farmer grabs lynx by scruff of neck, scolds it for killing chickens

A B.C. farmer who caught a lynx in his chicken coop on Sunday didn't react the way one might expect. He didn't grab a gun or yell at the wild animal.

Instead, Chris Paulson grabbed the lynx by the scruff of its neck, lifted it off the ground and scooped it from the coop.

Then he gave it a gentle scolding.

"He just looked ... a bit like [a kid] with its hand in the chocolate chip bag," Paulson told CBC News from his home near Decker Lake, west of Prince George.

"So I kind of gave him a little lecture and and then told him he shouldn't come back."

The cat had been in the middle of its hunt when Paulson found it.

"The lynx had feathers in his mouth, he didn't want to leave without a chicken," Paulson said. "I tried to scoot him out of there, but he was so focused on his prey. So I just reached down and picked him up like a like a house cat does with its kitten."

Paulson estimates the cat — which had killed two of his chickens — weighed about 11 kilograms.

But Paulson said he wasn't too worried about his safety as he held the wild animal off the ground by the scruff of his neck.

"That's how their mothers subdue them when they're getting too rambunctious ... and they just go limp and submissive, " he said.

Chris Paulson managed to save most of his chickens by lifting a lynx out of their coop by the scruff of its neck. (Chris Paulson/Contributed )

Farmers often shoot wild animals that attack their livestock. But Paulson said he was able to put the lynx in a dog kennel before relocating it "a bit further out in the bush."

The lynx was so skinny that Paulson and his family left the two dead chickens with the animal, after it was relocated.

The dead chickens — named Freda and Birdie — will be missed by Paulson's children — Kickan, 6, and Charlie, 9 — who have named the lynx Tuffnut.

It's not the first time in recent weeks that the family has faced off with predators.

Paulson's wife, Rachelle van Zanten, says one month ago, a great grey owl killed two chickens, Blackie and Denelectro.

As van Zanten tried to come to the chickens' aid, the owl flew at her head.

"The owl hit me right in the headlamp and left my head tingling," said van Zanten.

Van Zanten is an acclaimed musician who has recorded a children's album about life on the farm, which includes a tribute to Jerry the Rooster.

But this farm family is pragmatic.

Paulson says his family has "lived on the farm on unceded Wet'suwet'en territory" for almost a century.

"We're on a big cycle of nature here. There's a lot of food out there, but there's going to be a lot of predators as well," said Paulson.

