B.C. family mourns 57-year-old 'man of a million projects' who died of COVID-19

From building earthquake demos for his teaching wife's science class to high-tech robots used by surgeons, William 'Bill' Chernoff had a passion for science and technology.

And when it came to his projects, the sky was the limit. His next endeavour was to build his own two-seater helicopter, for which, Tammie says he'd already starting collecting the pieces and making the calculations.

"Bill loved to invent different things and there are many contraptions that he created in his machine shop", said Tammie his wife of nearly 20 years. "He was a man of a million projects."

The 57-year-old developed what seemed to be a minor cough mid-March. Nothing alarming at first, said Tammie. But a week later, he was battling COVID-19 in the ICU for 15 days. It looked like his health was improving when he was moved to acute care on April 7. He died the next day.

Zest for adventure

Whether is was racing cars, snowmobiling or climbing in the Himalayas, Bill was a risk taker who was always up for a thrill.

Bill Chernoff climbing in the Himalayas in 1989 with friends. (Submitted by Tammie Chernoff)

His pursuit for new adventures propelled him as an entrepreneur. He built his own business, Shooting Star Technology, where he designed, manufactured and marketed instruments for the industrial sector.

Tammie said the two loved travelling the world together. As a Chilliwack high school science teacher, she was just one year away from retirement. With that in mind, the couple planned a long list of future destinations, including a trip to Alaska and an African Safari.

Family man

Tammie says Bill was a highly intelligent man, who studied physics at the University of Victoria and Tammie was a science teacher. It's partly why the two connected so quickly when they met at a friend's barbecue in 2001.

A year after they met, Bill and Tammie got married on Aug. 17, 2002. (Submitted by Tammie Chernoff)

But she says it was his kindness that ultimately made her fall in love. A year later, they were married.

"He was the love of my life," she said.

He was "super dad" to Justin and Wade, and there's nothing he wouldn't do for them, said Tammie.

Tammie Chernoff says Bill was a dedicated family man, who was close to his stepsons and loved his nieces and nephews. (Submitted by Tammie Chernoff)

She says he loved his stepsons and enjoyed working with them on countless hands-on projects in his shop throughout the years. He also adored his nieces and nephews.

Life of the party

Tammie Chernoff says Bill made friends easily and was often the life of the party. (Submitted by Tammie Chernoff)

Bill loved a good prank. He grew up in Chilliwack where he attended Sardis Secondary. A highlight of his grad year was hauling a Volkswagen Beetle onto the school roof.

He was the 'life of the party' at home and abroad on their travels, where he always made new friends.

Bill was predeceased by his father Larry who, he says, he greatly missed and spoke of often.

He is survived by his mother Dale, his stepmother Sue, his sister Jackie and his brother Larry.