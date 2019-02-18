Here's how B.C. spent Family Day weekend

It's British Columbia's sixth Family Day, but the first time the province celebrated on the same weekend as many other parts of the country.

Many families took the chance to get out and enjoy the fresh air — especially on the South Coast, which had a reprieve after this week's snowy spell.

Many venues across Metro Vancouver opened their doors for free to families on Monday, including Science World and the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

Magical moments from the photo scavenger hunt <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FamilyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FamilyDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZG6FTrEmJS">pic.twitter.com/ZG6FTrEmJS</a> —@BCSportsHall

Granville Island was buzzing with young families as venues hosted play-and-learn events for toddlers.

Leanna Hill traveled from Victoria with her kids to meet her brother and other family. She said Granville Island has a special place in her heart and she wanted to show her old stomping ground to her children.

Leanna Hill brought her kids to her 'old stomping ground' for Family Day celebrations on Granville Island. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC News)

Outside the city

Up on Grouse and Cypress mountains, those who weren't sick of the snow enjoyed some time on the slopes.

Busy but fun family day weekend up on the mountain! 😃 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/getoutside?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#getoutside</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FamilyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FamilyDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SunnyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SunnyDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Skiing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Skiing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/grousemountain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@grousemountain</a> <a href="https://t.co/O5802PZNQD">pic.twitter.com/O5802PZNQD</a> —@CstZhalovaga

Others on Vancouver Island spent the weekend splashing around on the water.

Some British Columbians also took the opportunity to connect across generations with parents and grandparents.

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor took the day off municipal duties to enjoy nature with his family on Vancouver Island — and tweet about it.