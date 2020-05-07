B.C. officials to announce province's fall pandemic preparedness plan

B.C. is set to announce more details of its pandemic preparedness plan for the fall.

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m. PT.

On Tuesday Henry announced that 429 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. over the long weekend, bringing the total to 6,591.

A number of exposure events at nightlife venues caused the province to amend public health orders on Tuesday, ordering nightclubs and stand-alone banquet halls closed, ending the sale of liquor at restaurants past 10 p.m. and telling venues to reduce the volume from music or other sources to conversational levels.

The amendment represented the first time the province has significantly pulled back on steps that had been taken to reopen the province since May.

Henry also reiterated that B.C. residents should be easing up on social interactions as the fall approaches, reining in bubbles to five or six people, and emphasizing that the province must keep community transmission of COVID-19 low to allow schools to safely reopen.