Alleged fake nurse charged with forgery and impersonation on Vancouver Island

Police on Vancouver Island say a woman has been charged with forgery and impersonation after she allegedly applied for a nursing job with fake documents.

Charrybelle Talaue, 34, also faces a charge of failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking, according to a release from the Central Saanich Police Service.

Talaue is accused of a forged marriage certificate, Alberta health card, Canadian citizenship certificate and a name change affidavit, and of fraudulently impersonating someone by the name of Yves Anglehart, according to a police press release.

Investigators say they were contacted by staff at Island Health when Talaue applied for a nursing position using suspicious documents.

Talaue is not and has never been registered as a nurse. In October, she was the subject of a public advisory from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, which warned that she may be posing as a nurse to get work in hospitals.

Police say they believe Talaue has applied for and worked in other health-care jobs in B.C. and Alberta under a number of aliases, which include Charrybelle Perez Talaue, Charrybelle Talaue Baldesancho, Belle Talaue, Belle Marie, Charrybelle Baldesancho, Charie Talaue, Yves Anglehart, Belle Yves Talaue Anglehart and Yves Belle Anglehart.

Investigators say further charges are possible, and they're asking anyone who recognizes Talaue or any of her aliases to contact police at tips@cspolice.ca.