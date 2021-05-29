Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Arrests at B.C. protest camps against old-growth logging hit 137, RCMP say

Mounties say four people were arrested Friday as they enforced a British Columbia court injunction ordering the removal of blockades aimed at preventing old-growth logging on southwestern Vancouver Island.

4 people arrested on Friday, including 3 removed from tree structures

The Canadian Press ·
Police did not attempt to remove a demonstrator sitting on a platform cantilevered over a ravine on a logging road near Port Renfrew, B.C., on Friday. (Kieran Oudshoorn)

Police say of the four people arrested, three were removed from tree structures.

They say three other people were found in trees and escorted out without charges.

Police say 137 people have been arrested since enforcement of the court injunction began last week to allow workers with the Teal-Jones Group to resume logging in areas around the Fairy Creek watershed to the south, near Port Renfrew.

One of the protesters arrested Friday after police dug him out of the ground. (Kieran Oudshoorn)

Activists say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C. and Fairy Creek is the last unprotected, intact old-growth valley on southern Vancouver Island.

Teal-Jones has said it plans to harvest about 20 hectares at the north ridge of the 1,200-hectare watershed out of 200 available for harvest.

Several demonstrators have suspended themselves in trees and wooden structure during their blockades. (Michael Mcarthur/CBC News)
