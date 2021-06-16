RCMP arrest another 5 people in old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island

Mounties made another five arrests Tuesday as they continued to enforce an injunction against blockades protesting old-growth logging on southwestern Vancouver Island.

Police say their focus for the day continued to be an encampment near Port Renfrew, as it has been for several days.

The five who were taken into custody are all accused of breaching a court injunction. According to an RCMP news release, they were removed from "various locking devices or tripod structures."

The injunction allows forestry company Teal-Jones to continue logging in its 595-square-kilometre tenure in the region.

Since they began enforcing the injunction in mid-May, RCMP say they have arrested 234 people.