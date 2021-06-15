Another 6 arrests Monday at old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island

Mounties have arrested another six protesters as they continue to enforce a court injunction against old-growth logging blocking on southwestern Vancouver Island.

RCMP officers were focused on an encampment in the Port Renfrew area on Monday, and say they encountered a group of demonstrators who were on private property and blocking the logging road.

All four were arrested on allegations of mischief, according to a police press release. Another two people were arrested later in the day for allegedly breaching the injunction.

The injunction allows forestry company Teal-Jones to continue logging in its 595-square-kilometre tenure in the region.

Since they began enforcing the injunction in mid-May, police say they have arrested 229 people.