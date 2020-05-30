ER nurse captures COVID-19 experience in collection of drawings posted on social media
Anna Trowbridge works at Vancouver General Hospital and draws to relieve stress
British Columbians had just started taking precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus when Anna Trowbridge, an emergency nurse at Vancouver General Hospital, started to feel the stress and fear of the unknown.
Her brain was on a constant loop of negative thoughts, so Trowbridge started picturing each thought as a large bird that would just up and fly away. And then she turned that thought into an actual picture by sketching a brain surrounded by flora and fauna and posting it to social media.
Trowbridge, who draws to relieve stress, has posted a series of work she has completed during the pandemic to a dedicated Instagram account, creating an artistic portal for people to get a sense of what it's like behind the front-lines.
"Much like my thoughts, they're dramatic," Trowbridge said about her drawings during an interview Friday on The Early Edition.
Trowbridge says when she started nursing she would talk about everything with her loved ones, but she turned to drawing when she began to worry the subject matter might be a burden for some.
"When this happened I guess I had a heightened need once again to communicate some feelings and this felt like a safe and natural way to do it," said Trowbridge.
With a mix of dark humour and confessions of her experiences in the hospital during a pandemic, Trowbridge says the drawings have been therapeutic.
"It feels good to communicate with people in this way [...] I like the tone of the doodles."
Listen to Anna Trowbridge speak about how she copes with being an ER nurse during COVID-19:
With files from The Early Edition and Bridgette Watson
