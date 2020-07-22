B.C. environmental group asks court to revoke government's wolf cull permits
Pacific Wild Alliance court petition hinges on the province's use of a helicopter to cull wolves
A British Columbia environmental group has launched a legal petition, alleging the provincial government's wolf kill to save caribou is breaking federal and provincial laws.
Pacific Wild Alliance wants the B.C. Supreme Court to declare that the province doesn't have the authority to use a helicopter to hunt wolves under the Wildlife Act and Canadian Aviation Security Regulations.
The petition to the court, filed early this month, says it wants a judge to quash any permits issued for the wolf cull.
None of the claims have been tested in court, and no one from the B.C. government was immediately available for comment about the legal action.
A recent study by the Raincoast Conservation Foundation and the universities of Alberta, British Columbia, and Victoria said the wolf kill in Western Canada has had "no detectable effect" on reversing the decline of endangered caribou populations.
The petition says it wants the court to clarify the law as it applies to the killing of a vulnerable wolf population in B.C.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.