B.C. government ends 'birth alerts' in child welfare cases
The province said the practice disproportionately impacts Indigenous women
The B.C. government is ending a controversial practice that allowed hospitals and child welfare agencies to flag safety risks to infants at birth without their parents knowledge.
Once a so-called hospital or birth alert was issued, it would sometimes end with the seizure of the baby from its parents just days after it was born.
Birth alerts have mainly been used in cases involving marginalized women, including a disproportionate number of Indigenous women, Katrine Conroy, B.C.'s minister of children and family development, said in a written statement Monday.
Conroy said the province is changing its approach in cases where children might be at risk.
Instead of alerts, Conroy said the province will work collaboratively with parents expecting a child to keep newborns safe and families together.
She said birth alerts are used by a number of provinces and territories, but B.C. is ending the decades-old practice effective immediately.
Conroy said Indigenous communities and organizations, as well as the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, have called for the practice to stop.
With files from The Canadian Press
