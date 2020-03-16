B.C. hopes eligibility for EI will be expanded as early as Wednesday

The government of B.C. is hoping eligibility for employment insurance benefits could be extended in the province as soon as Wednesday, to include workers who wouldn't typically qualify for the income assistance to help them make ends meet during the unprecedented economic slowdown caused by COVID-19.

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James said Tuesday the province had been "strongly advocating" to have the benefits program widened to cover more precarious workers, such as those who are self-employed, contracted or hired part-time, as one of several measures the government is exploring to support the provincial economy during the pandemic.

"We're certainly hoping that we're going to hear that [EI] confirmation tomorrow," James said during a news conference Tuesday.

The employment insurance (EI) program typically provides temporary income support to unemployed workers while they look for a job, but can also provide special benefits to workers who take time off work due to specific life events in extraordinary times.

Finance Minister Carole James speaks at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on July 18, 2019. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

The province is in the midst of an unparalleled economic slowdown, with schools, public spaces, retailers, restaurants and other community hubs temporarily shutting down or scaling back as business and health leaders across the country urge people to stay home and avoid crowds to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A number of British Columbians, particularly those working in the gig economy or service industries, have already faced the loss of their jobs. Residents across the province are being asked to stay home and work remotely if they can.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said the finance ministry is working on stimulus package to support small businesses during the pandemic, adding the province is prepared to adapt its budget to respond to market crashes and other economic impacts.

The premier promised a provincial plan in the next day or two to help companies and workers deal with COVID-19. He said there will financial support for businesses and changes to the Employment Standards Act to prevent workers from losing their jobs.

James said Tuesday the province's response to the economic situation must happen "in concert" with the federal government's plans for the national economy.

Federal plan coming Wednesday

A sweeping federal economic stimulus package to combat the shock of COVID-19 is set to be unveiled Wednesday, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and could soon be before an emergency sitting of Parliament to help get money to those who need it.

Speaking outside his Ottawa residence Tuesday, Trudeau said MPs and senators would likely be called back to quickly approve the emergency spending.

He cited potential changes to the employment insurance (EI) program — as later alluded to by James — and other methods to get money into the pockets of Canadians. The eligibility for EI is set by Parliament

Trudeau said the government is also planning changes to upcoming tax deadlines to provide more flexibility for businesses and taxpayers. Those details are expected later this week.

The government spending is likely to be significant — approximately $20 billion by the estimates of many economists, or one per cent of the value of the national economy.

Trudeau announced a $1-billion package on March 11 to help Canadians cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. James said discussions about about how and when that money will come to B.C. are "ongoing," though it is the governments understanding it will be doled out on as-needed rather than per capita.

The Gastown area of Vancouver, empty on March 12, 2020. The area is typically buzzing with tourists on sunny, spring days but has been quiet amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

James said the province of B.C. is focusing on three streams as part of its economic strategy to combat the fallout from COVID-19.

First, James said, is to ensure there are services and supports in place to protect the health and safety of British Columbians. Second, she said, the province is working with the federal government and ts initiatives to bring in immediate relief for people and businesses.

Finally, the finance minister said the government is already building a plan for economic recovery in collaboration with the business community.

"There is no question that COVID-19 will have global impacts and of course, British Columbians will have impacts. Our economy in B.C. will be impacted," James said.

"Together, we are going to get through it ... this is a marathon, not a sprint."

