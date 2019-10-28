B.C. to update emergency program law to improve disaster response, supports
Emergency Program Act has not been updated since early 1990s
Devastating wildfires and floods and the prospect of more to come has caused the B.C. government to look at updating its emergency management law.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the Emergency Program Act needs modernization after lessons learned from the 2018 floods in Grand Forks and successive record-setting wildfire seasons in the province's Interior.
The act is B.C.'s primary law governing disaster risk management and outlines the roles and responsibilities for provincial and local governments in preparing, responding and recovering from emergencies.
It also includes the conditions under which governments can declare a state of emergency.
Farnworth says individuals and organizations have until the end of this January to respond to a government discussion paper outlining proposed changes to the law, which are slated for introduction to the legislature next fall.
He says the discussion paper outlines legislative changes that include all stages of emergency management from preparedness to recovery, and reflect a shift from disaster response to reducing risk.
B.C. experienced record damage levels in the 2017 and 2018 wildfire seasons, when millions of hectares of land were destroyed and homes were evacuated, affecting thousands of people.
Farnworth said the report notes remote and Indigenous communities are disproportionately affected by disaster, saying the new changes to the act will be created in collaboration with community leaders.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.